Hiura went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Despite not having a full-time role with the Brewers at any point this season and having been optioned to the minors this season, Hiura has been a sneaky source of counting stats with 10 home runs and five steals across 160 plate appearances. After a quality showing at the plate Wednesday while serving as the Brewers' designated hitter, Hiura will stick in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, batting sixth and manning first base.
