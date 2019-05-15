Brewers' Keston Hiura: Collects two hits in debut
Hiura went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Phillies.
Hiura collected his first major-league hit in the second inning, hitting a line drive that deflected off pitcher Jerad Eickhoff. He also found his way on base twice in the remainder of the game, drawing a free pass in the fourth inning and singling to left field in the eighth. He's off to a good start with the big-league club after managing a .333/.408/.698 line in 37 games at Triple-A San Antonio.
