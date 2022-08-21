Hiura went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

The Brewers' DH went hitless in his two at bats against starter Justin Steele but got to the Cubs' bullpen with a solo shot in the seventh to tie the game at 2-2 and a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to push the game to 5-2. The 26-year-old is now slashing a healthy .247/.349/.507 despite his strikeout rate north of 40%. If he can find a way to more regular at bats, he could continue to be a sneaky source of home runs the rest of the way.