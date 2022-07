Hiura went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Something about Pirates pitching particularly appeals to Hiura, who has hit 43 home runs in his career and 12 against Pittsburgh. Hiura has filled a part-time role all season and started just seven times over the Brewers' last 23 games, but he has gotten the job done when called upon, posting a .755 OPS over 124 plate appearances.