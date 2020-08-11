Hiura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
The 24-year-old launched his fourth home run of the season off Sergio Romo in the eighth inning. For the second time this season, Hiura has gone deep in back-to-back games, bringing his OPS up to .833 on the year.
