Hiura will start at second base and bat cleanup in Sunday's series finale at Pittsburgh.

Hiura hit a clutch two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday to force extra-innings and has three home runs and seven RBI in the last four contests. It's unlikely to be an everyday change since Mike Moustakas (hand) is out Sunday after being hit by a pitch, but it's a clear indication of how well the 22-year-old has hit since his promotion in mid-May. Hiura is slashing .300/.354/.567 with five home runs and a double in his first 16 major-league games.