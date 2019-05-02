Brewers' Keston Hiura: Excelling versus Triple-A pitching
Hiura hit his eighth home run of the season in a game with Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.
Triple-A pitchers have had little success against Hiura in his first stop at the level, as he owns a robust .312/.350/.688 slash line in an even 100 plate appearances over 26 games. Hiura had some struggles making contact early on, striking out 24 times over San Antonio's first 15 games, but he has shown rapid progress in that area, striking out just eight times over his last 11 contests. There isn't a spot open for Hiura at the MLB level just yet, but his numbers and adjustments indicate he is just about ready to take his cuts against big-league pitchers, and he could force the Brewers' hand a bit at some point soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...