Hiura hit his eighth home run of the season in a game with Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

Triple-A pitchers have had little success against Hiura in his first stop at the level, as he owns a robust .312/.350/.688 slash line in an even 100 plate appearances over 26 games. Hiura had some struggles making contact early on, striking out 24 times over San Antonio's first 15 games, but he has shown rapid progress in that area, striking out just eight times over his last 11 contests. There isn't a spot open for Hiura at the MLB level just yet, but his numbers and adjustments indicate he is just about ready to take his cuts against big-league pitchers, and he could force the Brewers' hand a bit at some point soon.