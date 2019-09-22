Hiura went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-1 rout of the Pirates but was removed from the game in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch.

Given the score, the move was likely precautionary, but Hiura's status for Sunday's game should become clearer once the Brewers' trainers have a chance to check him out. The rookie has hit safely in six straight games and is slashing .316/.381/.684 over 21 plate appearances since returning to the lineup from a hamstring strain.