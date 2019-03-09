Hiura hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in Friday's spring game.

Hiura recorded just one hit over his first six spring games, but he heated up over the last week, going 3-for-8 over his last four contests. The Brewers will be patient with their top prospect this year after brining back Mike Moustakas to play second base, so Hiura is unlikely to join the team until later in the season unless injuries hit or he really forces the issue at the Triple-A level.

