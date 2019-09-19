Brewers' Keston Hiura: First homer this month
Hiura went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.
Padres starter Dinelson Lamet carved up the Brewers on Wednesday, outside of Hiura's sixth-inning solo shot that brought his team within a run. Hiura has not finished a game since rejoining the lineup a couple days ago, but he still received seven at-bats over the last two games, and is 3-of-9 since returning to action Sept. 14 after missing just over two weeks with a hamstring injury. Hiura figures to play regularly the rest of the way, and it should not be much longer before he is ready to play a full nine innings again.
