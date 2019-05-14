Brewers' Keston Hiura: Getting call to majors
The Brewers plan to promote Hiura from Triple-A San Antonio prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
With top third baseman Travis Shaw off to a rough start to begin 2019, the Brewers will delve into their minor-league ranks and bring aboard their top prospect to provide an offensive lift. Hiura should immediately take over as the Brewers' everyday second baseman, pushing Mike Moustakas to his more natural position at the hot corner. Shaw, meanwhile, is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list or get optioned to Triple-A, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 22-year-old Hiura has been crushing Pacific Coast League pitching throughout the season, slashing .333/.408/.698 across 147 plate appearance while homering 11 times and chipping in four steals.
