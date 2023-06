Hiura (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affililate on Friday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

It will be the first game action in a little over a month for Hiura, who suffered a PCL strain at Triple-A Nashville. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old had a 1.073 OPS with 12 home runs across 32 games. He was removed from the Brewers' 40-man roster just before Opening Day.