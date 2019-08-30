Brewers' Keston Hiura: Headed back to Milwaukee
Hiura (hamstring) will travel back to Milwaukee for further examination, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After exiting Friday's series opener against the Cubs with hamstring discomfort, Hiura will have his injury examined by team doctor William Raasch in Milwaukee. The Brewers are expected to make a roster move Saturday with both Hiura and Moustakas (wrist) nursing injuries.
