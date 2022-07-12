Hiura is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Hiura closed out last week by going 5-for-14 at the dish while making four straight starts -- two in left field and two at designated hitter -- but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Hunter Renfroe (calf), who is back from a stint on the 10-day injured list. Christian Yelich was scratched from the lineup Tuesday with mid-back tightness, and given his history of back issues, it's possible the Brewers take a cautious approach with him through the All-Star break. If that's the case, Hiura and Jonathan Davis could be the main candidates to get more work in the outfield.