Hiura's elbow is completely healthy, and he'll be good to go for spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

Hiura received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his elbow during the offseason, which helped him avoid surgery and return to health. He will appear in his first major league spring training camp this year, meaning Hiura will get to see some live big league pitching. Expect the 21-year-old second baseman to continue his journey through the minor leagues during the 2018 campaign.