Hiura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

The heralded rookie drove a Mike Foltynewicz slider over the fence in left field in the fifth inning for the first homer of his career. Since being called up to Milwaukee on May 14, Hiura has started every game and has collected three multi-hit games. His batting average sits at .250 for the season.

