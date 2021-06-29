Hiura went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 14-4 win over the Cubs.

Hiura took Trevor Megill deep in the eighth inning. At that point in the inning, the Brewers were putting on a show and beating up on Megill, who allowed six runs without recording a single out. The 24-year-old has struggled this season, slashing .160/.243/.320 in 142 plate appearances. However, he was recently called up again due to multiple injuries in Milwaukee's infield and he has three home runs in his last four games.