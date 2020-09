Hiura went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during the loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Hiura gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead with his long ball off Adam Wainwright in the first. The homer was the second baseman's 13th of the season and it brought his RBI count to 32. He will try and make it three games in a row with a homer during the nightcap of the twin bill.