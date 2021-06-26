Hiura went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Hiura put the Brewers on the board with his second home run of the season in the seventh inning Friday, and he drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th. The 24-year-old nearly went yard in his return to the major-league lineup Wednesday, and he should have plenty of chances to bounce back from his early struggles in 2021 since Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) is slated to miss approximately six weeks.