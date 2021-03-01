Hiura played first base and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's spring opener.
Hiura wasted no time socking his first homer of the spring, going deep in first exhibition at-bat. His punchout problems persisted, though, as he was rung up in his next two at-bats. The Brewers will live with Hiura's lack of contact, and he figures to be in the lineup nearly every day. However, the bulk of his starts figure to come at first base and not at the keystone, the position he played in his first two seasons at the big-league level.