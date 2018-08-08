Brewers' Keston Hiura: In mini slump at Double-A
Hiura is 4-for-23 with six strikeouts and one walk over his last six games for Double-A Biloxi.
His batting average has dipped from .302 to .286 over this mini slump, but while his .778 OPS may not meet the expectations of his dynasty-league owners, he has still been 21 percent better (121 wRC+) than the average Southern League hitter. Hiura figures to finish out the season with the Shuckers, receive an invite to big-league spring training, and then get assigned to Triple-A at the outset of the 2019 season. Milwaukee's acquisition of Jonathan Schoop, who is under team control through the 2019 season, at this year's trade deadline will allow them to hold Hiura down next season until he forces their hand.
