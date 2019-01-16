Hiura was invited to the Brewers' major-league spring training camp Wednesday.

Hiura has yet to reach Triple-A, so the odds of him opening the season in the majors are minimal at best. He should open the season at the highest level of the minors but may be up midseason if he builds off of his MVP-winning performance at the Arizona Fall League. Milwaukee's current best alternatives at the keystone are Cory Spangenberg and Hernan Perez, indicating that the team likely envisions Hiura playing an important role this season.

