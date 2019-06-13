Brewers' Keston Hiura: Keeps hitting in minors
Hiura is 9-for-29 (.310) with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI in seven games since being optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.
Hiura hit the ball well with San Antonio (1.106 OPS) prior to making his big-league debut May 14, hit the ball well for the Brewers (.864 OPS) over his 17 games with the big club, and has continued hitting the ball well since returning to the Triple-A level (.941 OPS). The Brewers have not indicated when they plan to call him up again, but that day may not be too far down the road -- and he figures to hit the ball well again whenever it comes.
