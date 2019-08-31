Hiura was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring.

Hiura exited Friday's game against the Cubs with a hamstring injury, and after further evaluation it was determined that the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. This is a tough blow for the playoff-hopeful Brewers, as Hiura has done nothing but produce for the big club, compiling a .301/.369/.571 slash line with 16 home runs and nine stolen bases across 70 games. It's not yet known how long the injury will keep the rookie sidelined. Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio in a corresponding move and is a candidate to see time at the keystone in Hiura's absence.

