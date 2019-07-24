Brewers' Keston Hiura: Launches 10th homer
Hiura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.
The rookie went deep to lead off the fifth inning, Hiura's 10th homer of the year. He's slashing .327/.384/.613 through his first 40 big-league games, and despite Travis Shaw's apparent resurgence in the minors, it seems unlikely Hiura will lose his grip on the starting second base job in Milwaukee.
