Hiura went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk while recording four total RBI in the Brewers' 18-3 Tuesday night victory over the Cardinals.

Hiura was a lowly 2-for-17 with one RBI over his previous six games prior to Tuesday's strong showing. The Brewers offense has been feast or famine of late, scoring a combined seven runs in five games in between 19- and 18-run outbursts. Part of the volatility stems from Hiura, who is among the worst in the league in strikeout percentage.