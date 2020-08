Kiura went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk during Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Pirates.

The Brewers didn't have much going for them Saturday offensively, but the 24-year-old capitalized with a pair of runners on base during the seventh inning. Hiura has a .240/.306/.470 slash line with seven home runs and 16 RBI, and he also has a 34.2 percent strikeout rate.