Hiura went 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Reds.

Hiura broke a scoreless tie with his solo shot in the fifth frame. It was his first homer since being recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday. The rookie infielder has a .848 OPS across 85 plate appearances. As long as he continues hitting like this, the Brewers will be forced to keep him in the lineup.