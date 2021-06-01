Hiura went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Monday in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Tigers in 10 innings.

The Brewers had hoped that a three-week stint in the minors would help Hiura refine his swing mechanics and regain some confidence at the plate, but the 24-year-old hasn't shown any improvement since his May 24 call-up. Despite benefitting from a slew of matchups versus left-handed pitching, Hiura has mustered only one hit in 19 at-bats with a 2:10 BB:K in his first seven games back with Milwaukee. Until he cuts down on his strikeouts and shows he can consistently hit for power, Hiura may be limited to a short-side platoon role at first base behind Daniel Vogelbach.