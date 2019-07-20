Brewers' Keston Hiura: Maintains hot bat in loss
Hiura went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run Friday in the Brewers' 10-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.
While Hiura turned in another quality performance at the plate, it wasn't a solid all-around night, as he made an error to negate a potential double play in the third inning and was also caught stealing in the contest. Even so, Hiura's offensive excellence since the All-Star break should be enough for the Brewers to stick with him an everyday role, despite his shortcomings in other areas. Through his first eight games of the second half, the rookie has gone 17-for-31 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI, eight runs and three steals.
