Hiura (quadriceps) walked in a pinch-hitting appearance Monday in the Brewers' 6-5 loss to the Reds.

The Brewers made Hiura a late scratch from the starting nine while the rookie was battling a tight left quad, but the rookie's usage off the bench implies his injury isn't a major concern. Hiura will presumably be re-evaluated when he reports to work Tuesday before the Brewers decide whether to reinsert him back into the lineup at second base or extend him another day off.

