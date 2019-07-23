Brewers' Keston Hiura: Makes pinch-hitting appearance
Hiura (quadriceps) walked in a pinch-hitting appearance Monday in the Brewers' 6-5 loss to the Reds.
The Brewers made Hiura a late scratch from the starting nine while the rookie was battling a tight left quad, but the rookie's usage off the bench implies his injury isn't a major concern. Hiura will presumably be re-evaluated when he reports to work Tuesday before the Brewers decide whether to reinsert him back into the lineup at second base or extend him another day off.
