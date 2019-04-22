Brewers' Keston Hiura: Mixed results to open season
Hiura is 19-for-64 (.297) with four home runs, six doubles, 12 RBI and a 1:24 BB:K through 17 games with Triple-A San Antonio.
Hiura is hitting a ton in his first stop at the Triple-A level, but he has struggled a bit with his plate discipline early on, as both his walk and strikeout rates are far on the opposite end of his career norms. Hiura certainly has the skills to turn things around as he gets more comfortable with Triple-A pitchers, and the Brewers can afford him ample time to figure things out with quality infield depth on their 40-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start