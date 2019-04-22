Hiura is 19-for-64 (.297) with four home runs, six doubles, 12 RBI and a 1:24 BB:K through 17 games with Triple-A San Antonio.

Hiura is hitting a ton in his first stop at the Triple-A level, but he has struggled a bit with his plate discipline early on, as both his walk and strikeout rates are far on the opposite end of his career norms. Hiura certainly has the skills to turn things around as he gets more comfortable with Triple-A pitchers, and the Brewers can afford him ample time to figure things out with quality infield depth on their 40-man roster.