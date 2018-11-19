Hiura was named the MVP of the Arizona Fall League, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Hiura started hitting early in the fall season and never slowed down, and when it was all said and done, he hit .323/.371/.563 with five home runs and 33 RBI over 23 games. Considered the Brewers' best hitting prospect, Hiura reached the Double-A level for the first time in 2018 and posted a .755 OPS over 73 games. It seems unlikely he heads into 2019 as the Brewers' starting second baseman, but if he continues hitting like he has at every level to this point, he could make his big-league debut at some point next year.

