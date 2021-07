Hiura is on the bench for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The 24-year-old was pinch hit for after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout against Jacob DeGrom. Hiura is now 4-for-26 with 13 strikeouts in his last eight games. Newly-acquired Rowdy Tellez will start at first base Wednesday night.