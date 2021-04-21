site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Not starting Wednesday
Hiura isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Hiura went just 1-for-11 with a walk and five strikeouts in the last three games. Daniel Vogelbach will take over at first base Wednesday, batting second.
