Hiura was recalled by the Brewers on Wednesday.
Hiura spent just over two weeks with Triple-A Nashville, but he'll return to the big-league club and should serve as the primary first baseman after Daniel Vogelbach suffered a "significant" hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old brought his strikeout rate down to 25.5 percent in his most recent minor-league stint, and he'll attempt to translate his Triple-A success to production at the top level. Hiura will bat sixth and play first base against Arizona on Wednesday.