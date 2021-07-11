Hiura is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red.
The 24-year-old entered Saturday's contest as a pinch hitter but struck out in both of his plate appearances. Rowdy Tellez will start at first base in a rough matchup against righty Luis Castillo.
