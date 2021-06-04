Hiura is not in the starting lineup Friday against Arizona.
Despite Kolten Wong (oblique) landing on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday, Hiura will remain out of the lineup against right-hander Matt Peacock. Luis Urias will play second base and bat leadoff.
