Hiura (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game and won't return to the lineup until Monday at the earliest, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It sounds like he could get some pinch-hit opportunities in this weekend's series in St. Louis, but won't be able to take the field until the upcoming homestand. With Christian Yelich (fractured kneecap) done for the season, the Brewers will lean on Hiura to help carry the offense as they look to win the second wild-card spot in the National League.