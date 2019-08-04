Brewers' Keston Hiura: Out of Sunday's lineup
Hiura is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Hiura is in a 3-for-22 slump since the end of his 16-game hit streak last weekend and will receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. Mike Moustakas will cover the keystone in his place while Travis Shaw takes over at third base.
