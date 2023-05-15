Hiura was placed on the 7-day injured list with a PCL injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

Hiura has performed well for Triple-A Nashville before the injury with a .331 average, 1.074 OPS and 12 homers in 118 at-bats. The former top prospect will not be able to return to the field until late June at the earliest. Hiura is no longer on the 40-man roster and struggled mightily after showing some success as a rookie, but his strong performance for Nashville as a 26-year-old was encouraging to see prior to the injury.