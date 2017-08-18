Hiura lands on the 7-day disabled list with a mild left hamstring strain Friday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Although any sort of injury for a top prospect is concerning, the fact that Hiura's setback has nothing to do with his throwing elbow is a sigh of relief. The 21-year-old has been playing at Low-A Wisconsin for the past month, and he's been tearing it up while with the Timber Rattlers, hitting .347/.385/.484 with 15 RBI and 13 runs in 24 games.