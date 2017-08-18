Play

Hiura lands on the 7-day disabled list with a mild left hamstring strain Friday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Although any sort of injury for a top prospect is concerning, the fact that Hiura's setback has nothing to do with his throwing elbow is a sigh of relief. The 21-year-old has been playing at Low-A Wisconsin for the past month, and he's been tearing it up while with the Timber Rattlers, hitting .347/.385/.484 with 15 RBI and 13 runs in 24 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast