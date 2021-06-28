Hiura went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Hiura got the Brewers on the board in the third with a solo shot to left center for his second home run in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville. The 24-year-old later stepped up to the plate with two men on and delivered with a two-run double to pad their lead at 5-0. It's encouraging to see Hiura making hard contact after he struggled mightily to start the year. Before his most recent call up, he was slashing .130/.217/.222 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs scored, a stolen base and an 8:48 BB:K. He's now hit safely in each of his last three games and has five RBI over that span. Sunday's performance is one Hiura can build on as he continues to find his groove at the plate. He should see regular playing time at first base after Daniel Vogelbach went down with a hamstring strain during the week.