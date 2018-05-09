Brewers' Keston Hiura: Plays in field for first time this season
Hiura started at second base for High-A Carolina on Tuesday for the first time this season.
Hiura was limited to DH duty only for the first month of the season after dealing with a sore elbow this spring and a shoulder injury in April, but it appears the Brewers are now comfortable with him seeing some action in the field. Hiura went 0-for-3 Tuesday, but he was on fire heading into that contest, hitting .440 (22-for-50) over his previous 11 games.
