Hiura was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, Tyler Maun of MiLB.com reports.

Hiura received the news of his promotion following his 4-for-5, two homer explosion Thursday with High-A Carolina. The 21-year-old slashed .316/.377/.524 with seven home runs over 206 at-bats with Carolina this season. He's a must-own asset in dynasty formats.

