Brewers' Keston Hiura: Promoted to Double-A
Hiura was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, Tyler Maun of MiLB.com reports.
Hiura received the news of his promotion following his 4-for-5, two homer explosion Thursday with High-A Carolina. The 21-year-old slashed .316/.377/.524 with seven home runs over 206 at-bats with Carolina this season. He's a must-own asset in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Plays in field for first time this season•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Three hits in return from shoulder issue•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Sidelined following HBP on shoulder•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: To DH often early this season•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Returns to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Impressing in first spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...