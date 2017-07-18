Hiura was promoted to Low-A Wisconsin on Tuesday.

While it was not surprising to see him make quick work of the AZL, his .435/.500/.839 slash line with four home runs and five triples in 15 games was still pretty preposterous. The Midwest League will provide a much more legitimate test for the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft. Hiura was considered by many to be the best pure hitter in the class, so if he continues to rake over the season's final six weeks, his dynasty-league stock will be sky high this winter.