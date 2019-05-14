Brewers' Keston Hiura: Promotion to majors official
Hiura was officially promoted by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Hiura started the year hot for Triple-A San Antonio, hitting .333/.408/.698 with 11 homers in 37 games. The 22-year-old projects as an average defender at best, but scouts love both his contact and power ability. He should be in line for an everyday role at second base, pushing Mike Moustakas to third. Travis Shaw (wrist) was sent to the injured list to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, with Cory Spangenberg getting designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man.
