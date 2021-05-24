The Brewers plan to recall Hiura from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Monday's series opener against the Padres, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After Hiura posted a .513 OPS while striking out in 36 percent of his plate appearances over his first 26 games of the season in the majors, the Brewers sent him to Triple-A on May 3 to regain some confidence at the dish. While the 24-year-old still turned in a bloated 34.2 percent strikeout rate with Nashville over the past three weeks, he at least rediscovered his power stroke (three home runs and six doubles in 38 plate appearances). Though he'll be moving back up to the big club, Hiura isn't a lock to recapture an everyday role at first base, where Daniel Vogelbach has delivered a respectable .784 OPS since Hiura was demoted. The righty-swinging Hiura may have to initially settle for the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Vogelbach until the Brewers feel more confident Hiura can handle a full-time role.