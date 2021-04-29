site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Remains on bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Hiura isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Hiura has recorded hits in each of the last three contests, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Daniel Vogelbach will take over at first base and bat second.
