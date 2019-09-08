Hiura (hamstring) took part in light running on the field Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's the rookie's first meaningful on-field activity since he strained his hamstring Aug. 30 and landed on the 10-day injured list. Hiura still has a few more hurdles to clear in the recovery process, but he's on pace to return from the IL before the regular season draws to a close.

